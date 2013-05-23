Heat-Pacers Thriller Nets 8.2 Million Viewers

TNT's coverage of the Miami Heat's one-point, overtime win

over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was the top

telecast of the 2013 NBA postseason.

With the game decided on LeBron James's buzzer-beating,

left-handed layup, TNT scored a 5.3 household rating and 8.2 million viewers,

according to Nielsen fast nationals data. The May 22 contest was the

highest-rated and most-viewed 2013 NBA playoff game to date and the top

telecast on TV -- broadcast or cable -- on Wednesday night.

The Pacers-Heat telecast was up 10% in U.S. household rating

versus a 4.8 mark, and 6% among total viewers compared with 7.8 million

watchers, when measured against the network's telecast of Game 1 of the 2012

Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio

Spurs.

Last night's telecast generated a 24.4 metered

market rating in Miami and a 20.2 rating in Indianapolis. Miami is the 16th

largest DMA among the 56 metered markets, while Indianapolis ranks 24th.