Heat-Pacers Thriller Nets 8.2 Million Viewers
TNT's coverage of the Miami Heat's one-point, overtime win
over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was the top
telecast of the 2013 NBA postseason.
With the game decided on LeBron James's buzzer-beating,
left-handed layup, TNT scored a 5.3 household rating and 8.2 million viewers,
according to Nielsen fast nationals data. The May 22 contest was the
highest-rated and most-viewed 2013 NBA playoff game to date and the top
telecast on TV -- broadcast or cable -- on Wednesday night.
The Pacers-Heat telecast was up 10% in U.S. household rating
versus a 4.8 mark, and 6% among total viewers compared with 7.8 million
watchers, when measured against the network's telecast of Game 1 of the 2012
Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio
Spurs.
Last night's telecast generated a 24.4 metered
market rating in Miami and a 20.2 rating in Indianapolis. Miami is the 16th
largest DMA among the 56 metered markets, while Indianapolis ranks 24th.
