Heat-Celtics Game 6 Up Over Record-Setting Game 4

Thursday's

Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN -- which saw the

Miami Heat stave off elimination and force a winner-take-all Game 7 --

delivered a 8.2 overnight rating, the best for a NBA game on cable since

records began in 2003, according to Nielsen.

That surpasses Game 4 of the series, which had previously set the record with a 7.9 overnight rating on June 3.

In

Miami, Game 6 delivered a 22.0 rating, the highest-rated NBA playoff

game on ESPN in the market. The game averaged a 20.5 in Boston, the

second-highest rated NBA game on ESPN there.

ESPN

concludes its NBA coverage for the 2011-12 season with Game 7 on

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner will take on the Oklahoma City

Thunder in the NBA Finals beginning June 12 on ABC.