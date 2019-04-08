Hearst TV Using FreeWheel for Over-the-Top Ad System

Hearst Television said it is working with Comcast’s FreeWheel to build an over-the-top video advertising system.

Hearst Anyscreen will use FreeWheel’s Monetization and Revenue Management system to provide access to premium OTT inventory at scale with transparency.

Hearst Anyscreen will include inventory from A+E Networks, which is half owned by Hearst and half owned by The Walt Disney Co. Disney last year moved its digital ad business from FreeWheel to Google.

“Keeping pace with the expectations of the marketplace, we are constantly evolving and improving Hearst Anyscreen to the highest standards of inventory quality and reporting transparency,” said Adam Noble, Hearst Television’s director of ad products. “Our integration with FreeWheel enables an improved connection to premium inventory from natural partners such as A+E Networks, and opens up additional supply from preferred partners while maintaining the same high standard of quality and compliance that we have always offered our clients.”

“Consumers have unlimited options when consuming content. Consequently, for advertisers, ensuring that their marketing projects are adjacent to content that delivers high-level engagement has grown in importance,” said Jason DeMarco, VP, programmatic & audience solutions at A+E Networks. “A+E Networks, together with Hearst Television and Freewheel, are offering an advertising experience that combines best-in-class content, white glove sales and top-quality technology to create a premium advertising opportunity.”