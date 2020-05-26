Hearst TV Names Regional Director of Engineering

Greg Turner, director of engineering for Hearst's WCVB-TV Boston, has been named eastern regional director for Hearst Television.



Turner, who has been in station engineering posts with Hearst for three decades, will oversee operators at all Hearst stations in the eastern part of the United States.



Turner succeeds Stefan Hadl, who has replaced the retiring Martin Faubell as VP or engineering for the company.



Turner has been director of engineering at WCVB-TV since 2017. Before that he was director of Hearst's KCRA-TV/KQXCA-TV in Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.



Before that he was director of engineering at Hearst's WDSU-TV New Orleans.

