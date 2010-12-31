Hearst TV, DirecTV Reach Retrans Pact

Hearst Television has announced a new retransmission consent deal with DirecTV.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Hearst stations have been notifying viewers for weeks that negotiations were underway with the satellite TV provider for renewal of the carriage agreement that expires Dec. 31, 2010.

A number of retrans deals between broadcasters and cable and satellite TV operators are coming due at the end of the year. Earlier today, Raycom Media and Insight Communications ironed out one such deal.

Hearst Television is comprised of 29 television stations.