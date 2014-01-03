Hearst TV CEO Barrett ‘Hands Over Leadership’ To Wertlieb

David Barrett completed a storied run as CEO of Hearst Television at the end of 2013, according to a staff memo from Hearst Corp. from CEO Steve Swartz.

A B&C Hall of Famer, Barrett was named president and CEO of Hearst-Argyle Television in 2001. Hearst-Argyle was publicly traded until 2009, when it was taken private by Hearst Corporation and re-named Hearst Television.

In December 2012, Barrett added chairman to his CEO title, with Jordan Wertlieb, then the executive VP, taking over the presidency. Mike Hayes is senior VP and group head.



Swartz's memo did not specify if Barrett officially passes along the CEO title to Wertlieb, and a spokesperson could not confirm.

"David will remain very active as a Hearst trustee and board member," said Swartz.