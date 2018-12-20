Hearst Television Renews Ratings Deal With Nielsen

Hearst Television renewed its contract with Nielsen for audience measurement.

The new deal gives Hearst local ratings for its stations in 28 local markets, national ratings for its syndicated programming and audio ratings for its radio stations in Baltimore.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Nielsen is an important partner in our television and radio station business,” said Eric Meyrowitz, senior VP, sales for Hearst Television. “We look forward to utilizing Nielsen’s audience measurement solutions and measurement enhancements to showcase the value of our audiences and deliver increased ROI to our advertisers.”

Nielsen said the Hearst stations will continue to use Nielsen data and software to give it insights into changing consumer viewing habits across key markets and geographies.

“Hearst Television is one of the most innovative broadcasters in the industry and is at the forefront of providing advertisers access to viewers across traditional and digital platforms,” said Jeff Wender, managing director, Nielsen Local Media. “We are thrilled to reach this agreement with Hearst Television and to collaborate on the best ways to monetize their highly desirable audiences. As part of our client commitment, we will work alongside Hearst Television to provide the tools they need to tell their winning story and deliver on their business objectives.”