Hearst Television Grabs ‘Today’ Alum Jeff Rossen

Jeff Rossen, formerly of NBC News, is joining Hearst Television as chief national consumer correspondent, a new title within the local broadcaster. A former contributor to Today, he will work out of New York.

Rossen created Rossen Reports at NBC and grew it into a robust consumer reporting brand. Rossen Reports will air on Hearst Television’s broadcast, digital and mobile platforms.

“Jeff has brought relatability and trustworthiness to his impressive array of assignments, establishing a brand as America’s premier consumer reporter,” said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior VP, news. “Jeff and Rossen Reports are a perfect fit for our efforts to bring to local viewers throughout the country stories that are impactful and relevant to their lives; Rossen Reports is an ideal complement to our growing investigative reporting initiatives, as underscored by our recent launch of a Washington-based investigative unit.”

For over a decade with NBC News, Rossen was a contributor to Today, NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC, NBCNews.com, and the division’s mobile platforms. Rossen was also a rotating anchor for Weekend Today and MSNBC. He departed NBC early in 2019.

“Jeff is a unique talent with unbridled energy and creativity,” added Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “We are very excited to have Jeff as part of Hearst Television and the opportunity to grow Rossen Reports across our portfolio.”

Rossen worked at WSYR Syracuse, WJBK Detroit and WABC New York earlier in his career. “Hearst Television is making a true commitment to original reporting that resonates with viewers and improves their lives,” he said. “There is no better partner to expand and grow the Rossen Reports brand, to develop new programming, and to innovate. Given Hearst’s wide array of platforms and its forward-thinking executives, I can’t wait to build an amazing team and get going.”