Hearst Partners With AwesomnessTV on 'Seventeen' YouTube Channel

Hearst Corporation and AwesomnessTV announced Wednesday a joint venture to create a new standalone Seventeen-branded YouTube channel, as well as a multichannel network.

The standalone Seventeen channel, which will be based on Hearst's teen girls magazine of the same name, will be programmed by AwesomnessTV, who will also manage the Seventeen MCN. The Seventeen YouTube channel will feature original shows, videos and tutorials covering on fashion, beauty, entertainment and relationships, while the MCN will provide a platform for teen girls to produce and share their own channels similar to the model formulated for the AwesomenessTV MCN.

"Multiple generations of teen girls have turned to Seventeen for the latest in fashion, beauty, lifestyle advice and more, which is why we are excited about working with Hearst to engage with today's connected teens through the platforms they care about most," said AwesomnessTV founder & CEO Brian Robbins. "This is a generation that not only consumes an amazing amount of content but produces it as well, which is what we are tapping into for Seventeen."

AwesomenessTV features 81,000 teen and tween-oriented YouTube channels that reach 26 million subscribers and attract more than 1.93 billion views. The company was acquired by DreamWorks Animation in May.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.