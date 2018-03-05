Hearst Licenses Nielsen’s Rhiza Ad Sales Data Platform

Hearst Television has licensed the latest version or Nielsen Rhiza, a web based media sales and planning platform.

Hearst will use Rhiza at some of its local TV stations.

Nielsen acquired Rhiza last year. It enables clients to produce insights about customer segments, media consumption, purchasing trends and the competitive situation, presented in a dynamic digital dashboard.

“In today’s competitive media landscape, powerful yet easy-to-use tools are helpful for Hearst stations, in order to demonstrate to advertisers the strength of their linear broadcast and digital platforms and their ability to reach precise consumer audiences,” said Kevin Stuart, VP of Research for Hearst Television. “Rhiza will enable our sales and research teams to provide insights in an efficient, visual way and to illustrate our audience reach and targeted sales capabilities.”

Rhiza utilizes powerful data sets from Nielsen and best-in-class third-party data providers to make it easier for media buyers and sellers to identify current and new consumer segments by location and demographics.

Rhiza includes local buying preference data from Nielsen Scarborough, Polk automotive statistical data from IHS Markit, and retail store location data, across all 210 local TV markets. Additionally, Rhiza includes Nielsen’s currency Local TV ratings, as well as offers advertising spend data using Nielsen AdIntel.

Its mapping capabilities will allow Hearst to visually tell a compelling story such as where specific brands are most popular or how many prospective customers live near specific business locations.

“Clients continue to ask us for smarter, faster and better data that can help them uncover new audiences and make their local advertising selling process more efficient,” said Jeff Wender, Managing Director, Nielsen Local Client Solutions. “We are excited to offer Hearst and all of our clients’ innovative datasets that are customizable and can deliver integrated marketing and sales insights in minutes. We are confident that Rhiza will help Hearst close more advertising business faster.”