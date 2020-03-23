Hearst Launches Facebook Watch Show on Coronavirus

Hearst Television said it has launched a show on Facebook Watch featuring reporting from its local stations in 26 markets on the coronavirus crisis.

Field Notes will appear weekly, starting Monday, with additional commentary from local reporters to give broader context for national audiences, the company said. After appearing on Facebook Watch, each episode will be posted to the Hearst TV websites and app.

“Local reporting is never more critical than in the times when our communities are most in need of reliable and accurate information,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Hearst Television VP and chief digital content officer. “We’re proud to amplify Hearst Television’s resonant and important reporting beyond the local communities we support, to help inform Americans of how this story is unfolding across the country. As our reporting adapts, we see this as an important time to reach across audience platforms, combining the complementary strength of Hearst’s broadcasts with the reach of Facebook to help serve the viewing public.”

Field Notes is the second Hearst TV show on Facebook Watch. The first, Dispatches from the Middle, launched in September 2018 and has gotten about 220,000 followers.