Hearst-Argyle's Terry Mackin to Head Up Univision Communications Stations

Hearst-Argyle Television executive vice president Terry Mackin is moving to Univision Communications to head up the Spanish-language broadcaster’s station group, which includes 64 Univision and TeleFutura outlets.

“Terry is an important addition to the team,” Univision president and chief operating officer Ray Rodriguez said. “He will be instrumental in further integrating our television operations, leveraging our assets and delivering results. His understanding of the industry, extensive experience and vision will greatly contribute to our growth.”

Mackin is considered a top-notch digital thinker, having worked on the launch of Hearst-Argyle’s High School Playbook social-networking and video platform and the station group’s dedicated YouTube channels.

“I am excited to join one of the fastest-growing, most diversified and best integrated media companies in the United States,” Mackin said. “The unparalleled connection the Univision family of companies has with its audiences makes it possible to deliver the best media and entertainment brands for our viewers, advertisers and partners.”

Mackin leaves Hearst-Argyle Feb. 15 and starts as Univision station-group president March 1.

Prior to his work at Hearst-Argyle, Mackin was COO of Ellis Communications and president and COO of StoryFirst. His father was general manager of WXEX, now WRIC, in Richmond, Va.