Hearst Adds Investigative Unit in D.C.

Hearst has added a national investigative unit in its Washington bureau, which already provides political and national news to Hearst stations in 26 markets.



Heading up the new unit as chief national investigative correspondent is Mark Albert, formerly a freelancer with CBS News.

The two-team unit, which comes aboard June 19, also includes Matt Prichard, who has been a journalist at stations in Albany, Ga., and Colorado Springs, according to Hearst.

