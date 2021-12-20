‘Head of the Class’ Done After Season One

Rebooted comedy Head of the Class will not see season two on HBO Max. Inspired by the ABC sitcom from the ‘80s, the show premiered November 4.

Produced by Bill Lawrence, Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Isabella Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” said HBO Max in a statement. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy [Pocha] and Seth [Cohen] to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall are also in the cast. Christa Miller and Robin Givens guest star.

Ten episodes were produced. Amy Pocha & Seth Cohen executive produce the new one along with Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Phill Lewis and Bill Callahan. Pocha and Cohen are the showrunners. Doozer Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Rich Eustis and Michael Elias created the original show, which ran from 1986 to 1991. ■