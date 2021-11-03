‘Head of the Class’ Redo on HBO Max Nov. 4

Multi-cam comedy Head of the Class premieres on HBO Max Nov. 4. Inspired by the 1980s sitcom on ABC, the new show comes from Bill Lawrence.

Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Isabella Gomez plays the teacher. Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall are also in the cast. Christa Miller and Robin Givens guest star.

All 10 episodes will be available on premiere day.

Amy Pocha & Seth Cohen executive produce the new one along with Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Phill Lewis and Bill Callahan. Pocha and Cohen are the showrunners. Doozer Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Bill Lawrence developed Apple TV Plus hit Ted Lasso.

Rich Eustis and Michael Elias created the original show, which ran from 1986 to 1991. Howard Hesseman played the teacher of a diverse gifted class at a Manhattan high school. Robin Givens was in the cast.