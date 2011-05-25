HDNet Slates Four New Reality Series

HDNet will add four new reality series to its lineup this fall.

The new non-scripted shows include Celebridate, a dating series starring Blind Date host Roger Lodge who seeks to set up his celebrity friends with interesting single men and women; Mr. Personalities Takes on the World, which follows comedian Ben Morrison as he assumes different characters for visits at various festivals around the country; The Ferris Wheel, in which Jeremy and Kate Ferris explore the boundaries of their open marriage as they travel around the world; and The Super, which follows the exploits of building superintendent Dave Paladno as he manages over 1,700 units.

"As one of the last remaining independently owned and programmed networks, at HDNet we continue to take chances that major media companies are afraid to take," said Mark Cuban, HDNet chairman and co-founder. "Our original programming continues to have an edge that sets us apart and breaks new ground. We are fiercely independent at HDNet and our programming will continue to push the limits of what TV can be."