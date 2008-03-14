HDNet Movies to Present Sneak Peek at Flawless

Flawless, an upcoming major motion picture starring Demi Moore and Michael Caine, will be shown later this month in a sneak preview to television viewers on HD cable network HDNet Movies.

The sneak preview of Flawless -- a crime drama centering on jewel heist in 1960s London -- will air Wednesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. (EST) and will be followed by an encore presentation at 11:30 p.m., in advance of the movie’s opening in theaters two days later.

"Flawless is a classic crime-caper film," HDNet president and cofounder Mark Cuban said in a statement. "The plot twists and turns will have you guessing right up until the end."

HDNet Movies subscribers are getting an early look at Flawless because the film is being distributed by Magnolia Pictures, which is controlled in part by Cuban. Magnolia and HDNet are both part of entertainment company 2929 Entertainment, which is owned by Cuban and fellow billionaire entrepreneur Todd Wagner and also counts theater chain Landmark Theaters among its holdings.

Flawless is the latest installment in the HDNet Movies "Sneak Preview" series. Other independent films to premiere on the network include Broken English and Outlaw. The Sneak Preview initiative is just one of Cuban’s gambits to shake up the traditionally staggered release schedule for movies -- he has also conducted “day-and-date” releases of DVD versions of movies the same day they hit theaters.