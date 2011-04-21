HDNet to Air Jim Henson Fantasy Classics Duo

HDNet will air a double-feature of Jim Henson's Fantasy Classics Duo, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth on Memorial Day (May 30), the network announced on Tuesday.

The Dark Crystal,

which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, was co-directed by

Frank Oz and features - at the time - groundbreaking animatronics. Labyrinth, which was executive produced by George Lucas,

is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and was the final film that Henson directed before his death

in 1990.

"I

am proud that the first place a new generation will be able to watch

Jim Henson's classic films not only on television, but in HD, is HDNet,"

said Chairman and co-founder Mark Cuban. "After a fun-filled Memorial

Day weekend, this is the perfect evening for film enthusiasts and

families alike to relax with HDNet's Jim Henson fantasy double feature."

The Dark Crystal will air 8 p.m. ET and 11:35 p.m. ET and Labyrinth will follow at 9:45 p.m. ET and 1:20 a.m. ET (the next morning).