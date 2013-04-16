HBO's 'Veep' Returns Steady

The season two premiere of HBO's Veep returned to 1.2

million viewers on Sunday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.





That was up11% from last season's finale but ranked as the political comedy's second

most watched telecast behind its series premiere last year that drew 1.4

million viewers. Combined with its replay, the premiere episode drew a

cumulative 1.5 million viewers.





Earlier at 9 p.m., Game of Thrones hit a

series-high 4.7 million viewers, besting its season three premiere by 7

percent. Across its two plays the episode averaged 5.8 million viewers.