HBO's 'Veep' Premieres Solid

The series premiere of HBO's Veep opened to solid viewership Sunday night, drawing 1.4 million

viewers at 10 p.m., up 34% over what Eastbound

& Down previously averaged in the timeslot.

Sunday's premiere episode drew an additional 296,000 viewers

in its 12 a.m. replay with a cumulative audience of 1.7 million viewers for the

night.

New comedy Girls

was steady in its second week, down just 2% to 858,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. and

1.1 million viewers when combined with its 12:30 a.m. replay.

At 9 p.m., Games of

Thrones dipped just 3% to 3.7 million viewers, with its 11 p.m. replay

combining to average 4.6 million viewers for the night.