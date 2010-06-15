HBO's `True Blood' Season Premiere Sucks Up 5 Million Viewers

Home Box Office's vampire series True Blood took a healthy

bite out of Sunday night's prime time television audience, drawing 5.1

million viewers for its third season premiere.

True Blood's June 13 season three

premiere audience was up 38% from last June's season two debut, which

averaged 3.7 million viewers and was up 19% compared to the series'

season two average of 4.3 million, according to HBO officials.

Adding in the 1.3 million viewers from the show's 11 p.m. replay, True

Blood, which stars Anna Pacquin, ended the night with 6.4 million

viewers, said HBO.