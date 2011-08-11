HBO's 'True Blood' Renewed for Fifth Season
HBO has renewed
True Blood for a 12-episode fifth season, Michael Lombardo, president of
programming, HBO, announced Thursday.
The series, recently nominated for four Emmys,
will begin production on the new season later this year, which will premiere in
summer 2012.
"I am thrilled that True
Blood continues to enjoy a phenomenal reception from both subscribers and
critics," said Lombardo. "Alan Ball and his gifted team have devised the
greatest thrill ride on TV."
True Blood is
executive produced by Alan Ball, who created the show, and Gregg Fienberg, with co-executive producers
Brian Buckner, Mark Hudis, Nancy Oliver, Raelle Tucker and Alexander Woo.
Christina Jokanovich serves as co-producer.
