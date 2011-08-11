HBO's 'True Blood' Renewed for Fifth Season

HBO has renewed

True Blood for a 12-episode fifth season, Michael Lombardo, president of

programming, HBO, announced Thursday.

The series, recently nominated for four Emmys,

will begin production on the new season later this year, which will premiere in

summer 2012.

"I am thrilled that True

Blood continues to enjoy a phenomenal reception from both subscribers and

critics," said Lombardo. "Alan Ball and his gifted team have devised the

greatest thrill ride on TV."

True Blood is

executive produced by Alan Ball, who created the show, and Gregg Fienberg, with co-executive producers

Brian Buckner, Mark Hudis, Nancy Oliver, Raelle Tucker and Alexander Woo.

Christina Jokanovich serves as co-producer.