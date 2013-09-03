HBO's 'True Blood' to End Run in 2014
HBO's hit vampire drama True
Blood will end after its seventh season in 2014, the network said Tuesday.
The previously announced 10-episode season will launch next
summer. The Alan Ball drama is one of HBO's most popular series, averaging 10.6
million viewers per episode.
"True Blood has
been nothing short of a defining show for HBO," said Michael Lombardo,
president of HBO programming. "Alan Ball took the books by Charlaine Harris,
assembled a brilliant cast led by the magnificent Anna Paquin in the role of
Sookie Stackhouse, and crafted a show that has taken its many devoted fans on
an unforgettable journey."
With the departure of True
Blood, HBO's drama slate still includes
Boardwalk Empire, The Newsroom, Game of Thrones and the upcoming final
season of Treme.
