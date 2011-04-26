HBO's ‘Treme' Slumps in Season Two Premiere

Sunday night brought good news and bad news for HBO this

week. The good news was that the second episode of already-renewed Game of Thrones managed to match its

series premiere numbers. The bad was that the second season premiere of Treme that followed sunk to 605,000

viewers.

Treme's debut was

22% lower than the 777,000 viewers it was averaging in its first season, after

it debuted to an audience of 1.1 million. Last year Treme had the benefit of leading out of the hugely popular The Pacific miniseries and True Blood, while this year it follows

the new Game of Thrones, which has a

more modest viewership.

Episode two of Game of

Thrones on Sunday night did accomplish the rare feat of matching its pilot

viewership with 2.2 million watchers at 9 p.m. HBO renewed the series for asecond season two days after its premiere.

To date, Game of

Throne's pilot episode has topped 6.8 million cumulative viewers across

multiple platforms.