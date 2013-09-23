HBO's Sue Naegle Segueing to Producing Deal

HBO entertainment president Sue Naegle is exiting her post and will launch her own production company with a first-look deal at the pay cable network, B&C has learned.

Naegle has lead HBO's development since 2008, after segueing from a career as a TV agent at United Talent Agency where she packaged series like Six Feet Under and True Blood. She was brought on to replace Carolyn Strauss when the network was struggling to find successors for The Sopranos and Sex and the City and helped develop current hits like Game of Thrones.

An HBO spokesperson declined to comment.

With Naegle's departure, most of her responsibilities are expected to move up to Michael Lombardo, president of programming at HBO.

Deadline first reported the story.