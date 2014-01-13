HBO's 'Newsroom' Renewed for Third and Final Season

HBO's The Newsroom has been renewed for a third and final season, Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming, announced Monday.

The last season of the Aaron Sorkin drama is set to start production in spring and will debut in fall.

“The Newsroom is classic Aaron Sorkin—smart, riveting and thought-provoking,” said Lombardo. “I’m sure this farewell season will be one to remember.”

Star Jeff Daniels tweeted last September that the pay cabler was moving forward with a third season.