HBO's Kessler: Network in Discussions for "TV Everywhere" Deals

New York -- Pleased with early returns from its relationships with

Verizon FiOS and Comcast, HBO is moving toward deals with other

distributors for its "TV Everywhere" broadband product, HBO Go.

Eric Kessler, co-president of HBO, told an audience

gathered at B&C/Multichannel News's "TV Everywhere &

Anywhere" breakfast event here March 24 that the premium programmer is

engaged in conversations with a number of different distributors about

the platform that enables authenticated subscribers to access content

from multiple touch points.

In response to query by B&C executive

editor Melissa Grego, Kessler said those discussions are at different

stages, with some touching on the authentication process, others tied to

billing systems and marketing, while others involve "launches and

deployment dates."

Click here for the full article on Multichannel.com.