HBO's Kessler: Network in Discussions for "TV Everywhere" Deals
New York -- Pleased with early returns from its relationships with
Verizon FiOS and Comcast, HBO is moving toward deals with other
distributors for its "TV Everywhere" broadband product, HBO Go.
Eric Kessler, co-president of HBO, told an audience
gathered at B&C/Multichannel News's "TV Everywhere &
Anywhere" breakfast event here March 24 that the premium programmer is
engaged in conversations with a number of different distributors about
the platform that enables authenticated subscribers to access content
from multiple touch points.
In response to query by B&C executive
editor Melissa Grego, Kessler said those discussions are at different
stages, with some touching on the authentication process, others tied to
billing systems and marketing, while others involve "launches and
deployment dates."
Click here for the full article on Multichannel.com.
