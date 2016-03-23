HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Tackles Los Angeles Rams

HBO Sports’ Hard Knocks NFL-themed docuseries will spotlight the Los Angeles Rams this summer, the network said Wednesday.

The Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Los Angeles Rams will follow the NFL training camp of the Rams, who are moving to Los Angeles after spending the past 21 seasons in St. Louis, beginning Aug. 9

“We are thrilled that the 11th edition of Hard Knocks will spotlight a team from the NFC West Division for the first time,” says Peter Nelson, executive VP, HBO Sports in a statement. “It’s exciting to chronicle a franchise with so many compelling storylines, highlighted by the team’s return to the Los Angeles market and the enormously warm reception the Rams are experiencing. The series has become a summertime destination for TV viewers, and we can’t wait for the premiere on Aug. 9.”

