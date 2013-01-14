HBO's 'Girls' Returns Down in Season Two Premiere

HBO premiered the second season of Girls on Sunday to

866,000 viewers, which was down slightly from the 872,000 the show debuted to

last year.





It was also down from the one million viewers it pulled in

for its first-season finale. Across three plays, Girls drew 1.6 million

total viewers.





The second season premiere of Laura Dern comedy Enlightened

enjoyed a boost from its new Sunday time slot, drawing 300,000 viewers, up 43%

over its Monday debut in October 2011. Across three plays, Enlightened

drew 609,000 viewers.





The premiere of Cinemax's Banshee on Friday (Jan. 11)

averaged 483,000 viewers at 10 p.m. and 965,000 viewers across three plays.