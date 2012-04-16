HBO's 'Girls' Has Modest Premiere
HBO's new comedy Girls
premiered to an audience of 872,000 total viewers at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday,
according to the network, drawing a total audience of 1.1 million viewers when
combined with its 12:30 a.m. replay.
Girls led out of
the season three finale of Eastbound
& Down, which drew 1.1 million viewers at 10 p.m. and 1.6 million
viewers for the night.
Earlier in the night, Game
of Thrones attracted 3.8 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 4.5 million overall
for its third episode, on par with the previous Sunday. HBO has already renewedthe drama for a third season.
