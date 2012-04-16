HBO's 'Girls' Has Modest Premiere

HBO's new comedy Girls

premiered to an audience of 872,000 total viewers at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday,

according to the network, drawing a total audience of 1.1 million viewers when

combined with its 12:30 a.m. replay.

Girls led out of

the season three finale of Eastbound

& Down, which drew 1.1 million viewers at 10 p.m. and 1.6 million

viewers for the night.

Earlier in the night, Game

of Thrones attracted 3.8 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 4.5 million overall

for its third episode, on par with the previous Sunday. HBO has already renewedthe drama for a third season.