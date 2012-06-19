HBO's 'Girls' Finale Draws Larger Audience Than Premiere

Sunday's first-season finale of HBO's Girls attracted 1 million viewers for its initial play, 15% higher than the audience for the show's premiere.

Over three plays -- at 10:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. -- the season finale drew approximately 2 million viewers. The replays at 10:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. garnered 526,000 and 427,000 viewers, respectively.

For its first season, Girls had a gross audience (linear plays, HBO On Demand/HBOGo and DVR) of 4.1 million viewers. The series has already been renewed for a second season.