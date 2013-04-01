HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Returns to Series High 4.4M Viewers

HBO returned Game of Thrones Sunday night for its

third season to a series-best 4.4 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere.





That was up 13% over last year's premiere (3.9 million) and

also 4% higher than where the show left off (4.2 million). Across three plays, GoT

drew a series-high 6.7 million viewers, up 7% vs. last year's 6.3 million.





The series-high numbers came as Game of Thrones went

head-to-head against the finales of History's miniseries The Bible and

AMC's third season of The Walking Dead.



