HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Returns to Series High 4.4M Viewers
HBO returned Game of Thrones Sunday night for its
third season to a series-best 4.4 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere.
That was up 13% over last year's premiere (3.9 million) and
also 4% higher than where the show left off (4.2 million). Across three plays, GoT
drew a series-high 6.7 million viewers, up 7% vs. last year's 6.3 million.
The series-high numbers came as Game of Thrones went
head-to-head against the finales of History's miniseries The Bible and
AMC's third season of The Walking Dead.
