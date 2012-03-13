HBO's 'Game Change' Is Most-Watched Original Film in Eight Years
HBO's latest original film, Game Change,
about the failed 2008 presidential bid of Arizona Senator John McCain,
drew 2.1 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere on March 11.
That made it the network's most-watched original film in nearly eight years; the last higher-rated film was 2004's Something the Lord Made, which drew an audience of 2.6 million viewers.
Across its four weekend plays, Game Change drew a gross audience of 3.6 million viewers.
