HBO's 'Behind the Candelabra' Premieres to 2.4 Million Viewers

HBO's latest original film, Behind the Candelabra, premiered to 2.4 million viewers Sunday at 9 p.m., making it the most-watched HBO Film in nine years.

The movie, adapted from Scott Thorson's memoir of the same name, focused on the secret affair Thorson had with pianist Liberace. The 2.4 million topped the 2.1 million that political drama Game Change debuted to last year. 2004's Something the Lord Made was the only movie that had more with 2.6 million viewers.

Across two plays, Behind the Candelabra drew a gross audience of 3.5 million viewers, with 1.1 million tuning in at 11 p.m.