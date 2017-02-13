HBO, WWE Tag Team on ‘Andre The Giant’ Documentary

The life of iconic pro wrestler Andre The Giant will be the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary, the network and the WWE announced Monday.

The Bill Simmons Media Group will produce Andre The Giant, which will chronicle the life and a career of Andre Roussimoff, the bigger than life seven-foot, 500-pound WWE wrestling legend.

Emmy-Award winning director and producer Jason Hehir will serve as the director of the film, the first collaboration between WWE and HBO.



