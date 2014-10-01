HBO Wins Multiple Emmy News & Documentary Awards

HBO led cable's winners at at last night’s 35th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

The premium channel won two awards at the the National Academy of Television Arts And Sciences-produced ceremony held in New York last night, including Outstanding Informational Programming-long form for its documentary The Crash Reel (pictured). Other cable networks garnering awards include Al Jazeera America, CNN and CNN en Espanol; Discovery Channel and Discovery Channel en Espanol; H2, Investigation Discovery, the National Geographic Channel, and National Geographic Wild.

PBS won the lion’s share of awards with 11, followed by CBS’ 10 and ABC’s three statuettes.

