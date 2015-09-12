HBO Wins Most Creative Arts Emmys With 29

Los Angeles -- HBO took home 29 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 12, the most of any network.

The premium cabler bested its 15-award haul from 2014 thanks in part to Game of Thrones, which earned the most statuettes of any series with eight. HBO's Bessie (4), The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2), Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (3) and Olive Kitteridge (2) all won multiple Emmys.

FX's American Horror Story: Freak Show was also a big winner with five awards. The net won eight in total, including an individual emmy for Margo Martindale for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in FX's The Americans. She previously won an Emmy in 2011 for outstanding supporting actress in FX's Justified.

Reg E. Cathey nabbed the first acting award of the night for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role on Netflix's House of Cards.

Cathey made his speech short and sweet saying, “Thank you, I’m thrilled.” On his short acceptance speech, he said backstage that his "mind was completely blown" and he thought "brevity was the best course of action."

Netflix won three Creative Arts Emmys, down considerably from the seven the streamer won in 2014.

In the comedy guest acting categories, Joan Cusack won for her role in Showtime's Shameless, while Bradley Whitford won for his role in Amazon Instant Video's Transparent, which took home three Emmys total.

NBC's Saturday Night Live40th Anniversary Special was also a multiple Emmy winner during the evening, nabbing four awards, including outstanding variety special. SNL, which had the most series statuettes at last year's Creative Arts Emmys, won two awards as a series. NBC got 11 Emmys total during the evening.

Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall won the outstanding animated program category. Cartoon Network had two total.

Other notable winners during the night were WGN America's Manhattan, which earned the network its first original programming Emmy for main title design, Jane Lynch won her second consecutive Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program; and YouTube.com/Pemberley Digital, which won an Emmy for original interactive program for "Emma Aproved."

Click here for the complete list of winners.