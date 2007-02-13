HBO VOD Enters UK Market

HBO is entering the UK television market with a subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) service.

It will provide 50 hours of programming on launch and will be updated weekly. Eventually it will include all episodes of shows such as The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and Curb Your Enthusiasm, miniseries such as Band of Brothers and Angels in America and other series and specials.

The service will be similar to HBO’s HBO On Demand service, which was launched in the U.S. in July 2001.

“We are very excited to offer HBO programming in a subscription video on demand format, where we can deliver our acclaimed series and specials to UK audiences on their schedule,” says Simon Sutton, president, Programming Distribution and International, HBO.

The service will be carried in the UK by BT Vision, Tiscali TV and Virgin Media.