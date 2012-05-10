HBO, VICE Team Up for News Magazine Show
HBO is joining forces with VICE magazine for a newsmagazine
show to be hosted by VICE founder Shane Smith, the network said Thursday.
Smith, Real Time's Bill Maher and VICE chief creative officer
will executive-produce the weekly series, called VICE, with CNN's Fareed Zakaria serving as a consultant.
The HBO series will include a mix of stories from around the
world; segments in production include Taliban child suicide bombers, North
Korean slave labor camps, New York's underground voodoo heroin clinics, Somalian
pirates and Satanic dentists in the Pacific Northwest.
CNN started a partnership with VICE in January 2010 to host
several documentaries produced by the magazine's VBS.tv online news network. Both
HBO and CNN are owned by Time Warner.
