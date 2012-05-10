HBO, VICE Team Up for News Magazine Show

HBO is joining forces with VICE magazine for a newsmagazine

show to be hosted by VICE founder Shane Smith, the network said Thursday.

Smith, Real Time's Bill Maher and VICE chief creative officer

will executive-produce the weekly series, called VICE, with CNN's Fareed Zakaria serving as a consultant.

The HBO series will include a mix of stories from around the

world; segments in production include Taliban child suicide bombers, North

Korean slave labor camps, New York's underground voodoo heroin clinics, Somalian

pirates and Satanic dentists in the Pacific Northwest.

CNN started a partnership with VICE in January 2010 to host

several documentaries produced by the magazine's VBS.tv online news network. Both

HBO and CNN are owned by Time Warner.