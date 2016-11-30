HBO ‘Very Happy’ With BAMTech Partnership

HBO said it’s “very happy” with its partnership with BAMTech amid a report from The New York Post that the premium programmer wants to get out of its deal with the streaming infrastructure company sometime next year.

BAMTech, a spin-off of Major League Baseball Advanced Media, is one-third owned by The Walt Disney Company, which also has an option to buy a majority stake in BAMTech further down the road.

HBO, which launched its standalone OTT service HBO Now last April, has a contract with BAMTech that extends into 2017. HBO has developed its own tech stack for streaming for HBO Go, its TV Everywhere service.

