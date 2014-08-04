HBO Ups Woodbury to Distribution President

HBO has tapped Tom Woodbury, president, global distribution. In the newly created role, Woodbury will oversee all revenue operations, domestic and international.

Since 2008, Woodbury had served as general counsel and executive VP of network business affairs for the company. In his new position, he will continue to be responsible for network business affairs.

“Tom’s intelligence, judgment and institutional memory about our business are well known to everyone who has worked with him over his distinguished career at HBO. He has long been a central participant in shaping HBO’s strategy,” said Richard Plepler, chairman and CEO of HBO, to whom Woodbury reports. “Additionally, he has proven to be an invaluable advisor to many and we are fortunate that he will now lend those talents to leading an even larger team. By aligning these groups more closely, we are even better positioned to take full advantage of the exciting business opportunities before us."

Woodbury is an HBO veteran, having originally joined the company in 1981 as associate counsel, sales and marketing.