HBO Ups Schaffer to Executive VP, Corporate Communications

HBO promoted veteran communications executive Quentin Schaffer to executive vice president of corporate communications.

Schaffer, who has been with the premium channel since 1980, steps into the vacancy left by Richard Plepler before he was named co-president last June.

He will oversee all of HBO’s public-relations efforts, including media relations, corporate affairs, talent relations and special events, and will continue to report to Plepler.

“This promotion is a validation of Quentin’s extraordinary work over these many years,” Plepler said in a statement announcing the promotion. “There is simply no better PR executive in the entertainment business.”

Schaffer has overseen publicity campaigns for HBO’s original programming, as well as the channel’s Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards campaigns.

Previously senior VP of corporate communications since 1999, Schaffer began his career at HBO as a senior publicist. After becoming director of program publicity, he rose to VP of media relations in 1987 and later served as acting head of corporate communications.