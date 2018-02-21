HBO Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations
HBO garnered the most 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards for the third year in a row, the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications announced Wednesday.
HBO drew 16 Vision Awards nominations to top a contingent of 31 networks gaining awards recognition, according to the diversity organization. ABC and Starz followed with seven nominations each, with ESPN close behind with six Vision Awards nods, said NAMIC.
The 25th annual Vision Awards recognize original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.
The NAMIC Vision Awards winners will be announced at NewBay Media’s Multicultural TV Summit on April 3.
Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and Power garnered three nominations to top all shows, according to NAMIC. Power will go up against ABC’s Shonda Rhimes-produced Thursday night lineup of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder, as well as ABC's American Crime and CBS’s Code Black for best drama series.
On the comedy series front, last year’s winner Insecure (HBO) will look to repeat against fellow HBO series Ballers; black-ish (ABC); Marlon (NBC) and Master of None (Netflix).
"For 25 years, NAMIC has been proudly recognizing achievements in multicultural programming," said Eglon E. Simons, president and CEO, NAMIC in a statement. "We celebrate this year's nominees and encourage their work advancing diversity on screen and behind-the-scenes."
The complete list of 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees:
Animation
Explosion Jones - El Rey Network
Through the Woods - The Fred Rogers Company/Curious World
Best Performance – Comedy
Erica Ash: Survivor’s Remorse - Starz
J.B. Smoove: Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO
Lena Waithe: Master of None - Universal Television/Netflix
Mindy Kaling: The Mindy Project - Universal Television/Hulu
Robert Wu: Survivor’s Remorse - Starz
RonReaco Lee: Survivor’s Remorse – Starz
Best Performance – Drama
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: Power - Starz
Jennifer Lopez: Shades of Blue - Universal Television
Michael Rainey, Jr.: Power - Starz
Oprah Winfrey: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - HBO
Orlando Jones: American Gods - Starz
Children’s
Doc McStuffins - Disney Junior
Elena of Avalor - Disney Junior
Nella the Princess Knight - Nickelodeon
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special - HBO
Top Chef Junior - Universal Kids
Comedy
Ballers - HBO
black-ish - ABC
Insecure - HBO
Marlon - Universal Television/NBC
Master of None - Universal Television/Netflix
The Mayor - ABC
Digital Media – Long Form
McDonald’s People Behind the People - Comcast Spotlight/TV One
This Is Sex with Lisa Ling - CNN
Deported - NBC Asian America
Digital Media – Short Form
30 for 30 Shorts: 24 Strong - ESPN
Christine’s Story: Raising Awareness About Domestic Violence - NBC Asian American
Local, USA: K-Town ’92: Reporters - World Channel
My Motto: Veterans Edition - Myx TV
The NBC Latino 20 - NBC Latino
Documentary
30 for 30: Celtics vs Lakers: The Best of Enemies - ESPN
Baltimore Rising - HBO
Indivisible - Fuse
Rock and a Hard Place - HBO
Whitney. “Can I Be Me” - Showtime
The 44th President: In His Own Words - HISTORY
Drama
American Crime - ABC
Code Black - ABC
Grey’s Anatomy - ABC
How to Get Away with Murder - ABC
Power - Starz
Scandal - ABC
Foreign Language
Niños en la Frontera - Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic
Pusong Pinoy Sa Amerika: From Deported to Supported - GMA Network
Lifestyle
Flipping Virgins - HGTV
Fluffy’s Food Adventure - Fuse
Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel
Patti LaBelle’s Place – Cooking Channel
Social Fabric -- Fuse/Red Bull
Wear I’m From - NBC Asian America
News/Informational
CNN Special Projects: Turning Points - CNN
NewsOne Now - TV One
The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman - National Geographic
VICE News Tonight: Trump Chicago Gangs - HBO
Original Movie or Special
Beaches - Lifetime
Flint - Lifetime
J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only - HBO
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - HBO
The New Edition Story - BET Networks
Reality
Braxton Family Values - WE tv
ESPN Features - Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams with Common - ESPN
Last Chance High - VICELAND
Mary Mary - WE tv
Rickey Smiley for Real - TV One
Reality – Social Issues
ESPN Features - SC Featured: Legacy of the ’97 Masters - ESPN
RISE - VICELAND
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell - CNN
VICE: Black and Blue - HBO
VICE News Tonight: “Nobody Kill Anybody” Baltimore Calls for Weekend Ceasefire - HBO
Sports
E60: Underdog - ESPN
ESPN Features: SC Featured: A League of Her Own - ESPN
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel - HBO
The Black 14: Wyoming Football 1969 - CBS Sports Networks
VICE World of Sports Rivals - HBO
Variety/Talk Show
Desus & Mero - VICELAND
George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C. - HBO
Jerrod Carmichael: 8 - HBO
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson - National Geographic
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Bravo
