HBO Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

HBO garnered the most 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards for the third year in a row, the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications announced Wednesday.



HBO drew 16 Vision Awards nominations to top a contingent of 31 networks gaining awards recognition, according to the diversity organization. ABC and Starz followed with seven nominations each, with ESPN close behind with six Vision Awards nods, said NAMIC.



The 25th annual Vision Awards recognize original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.



The NAMIC Vision Awards winners will be announced at NewBay Media’s Multicultural TV Summit on April 3.



Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and Power garnered three nominations to top all shows, according to NAMIC. Power will go up against ABC’s Shonda Rhimes-produced Thursday night lineup of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder, as well as ABC's American Crime and CBS’s Code Black for best drama series.



On the comedy series front, last year’s winner Insecure (HBO) will look to repeat against fellow HBO series Ballers; black-ish (ABC); Marlon (NBC) and Master of None (Netflix).



"For 25 years, NAMIC has been proudly recognizing achievements in multicultural programming," said Eglon E. Simons, president and CEO, NAMIC in a statement. "We celebrate this year's nominees and encourage their work advancing diversity on screen and behind-the-scenes."



The complete list of 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees:





Animation



Explosion Jones - El Rey Network



Through the Woods - The Fred Rogers Company/Curious World







Best Performance – Comedy



Erica Ash: Survivor’s Remorse - Starz



J.B. Smoove: Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO



Lena Waithe: Master of None - Universal Television/Netflix



Mindy Kaling: The Mindy Project - Universal Television/Hulu



Robert Wu: Survivor’s Remorse - Starz



RonReaco Lee: Survivor’s Remorse – Starz







Best Performance – Drama



Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: Power - Starz



Jennifer Lopez: Shades of Blue - Universal Television



Michael Rainey, Jr.: Power - Starz



Oprah Winfrey: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - HBO



Orlando Jones: American Gods - Starz







Children’s



Doc McStuffins - Disney Junior



Elena of Avalor - Disney Junior



Nella the Princess Knight - Nickelodeon



The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special - HBO



Top Chef Junior - Universal Kids







Comedy



Ballers - HBO



black-ish - ABC



Insecure - HBO



Marlon - Universal Television/NBC



Master of None - Universal Television/Netflix



The Mayor - ABC







Digital Media – Long Form



McDonald’s People Behind the People - Comcast Spotlight/TV One



This Is Sex with Lisa Ling - CNN



Deported - NBC Asian America







Digital Media – Short Form



30 for 30 Shorts: 24 Strong - ESPN



Christine’s Story: Raising Awareness About Domestic Violence - NBC Asian American



Local, USA: K-Town ’92: Reporters - World Channel



My Motto: Veterans Edition - Myx TV



The NBC Latino 20 - NBC Latino







Documentary



30 for 30: Celtics vs Lakers: The Best of Enemies - ESPN



Baltimore Rising - HBO



Indivisible - Fuse



Rock and a Hard Place - HBO



Whitney. “Can I Be Me” - Showtime



The 44th President: In His Own Words - HISTORY







Drama



American Crime - ABC



Code Black - ABC



Grey’s Anatomy - ABC



How to Get Away with Murder - ABC



Power - Starz



Scandal - ABC







Foreign Language



Niños en la Frontera - Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic



Pusong Pinoy Sa Amerika: From Deported to Supported - GMA Network







Lifestyle



Flipping Virgins - HGTV



Fluffy’s Food Adventure - Fuse



Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel



Patti LaBelle’s Place – Cooking Channel



Social Fabric -- Fuse/Red Bull



Wear I’m From - NBC Asian America







News/Informational



CNN Special Projects: Turning Points - CNN



NewsOne Now - TV One



The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman - National Geographic



VICE News Tonight: Trump Chicago Gangs - HBO







Original Movie or Special



Beaches - Lifetime



Flint - Lifetime



J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only - HBO



The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - HBO



The New Edition Story - BET Networks







Reality



Braxton Family Values - WE tv



ESPN Features - Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams with Common - ESPN



Last Chance High - VICELAND



Mary Mary - WE tv



Rickey Smiley for Real - TV One







Reality – Social Issues



ESPN Features - SC Featured: Legacy of the ’97 Masters - ESPN



RISE - VICELAND



United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell - CNN



VICE: Black and Blue - HBO



VICE News Tonight: “Nobody Kill Anybody” Baltimore Calls for Weekend Ceasefire - HBO







Sports



E60: Underdog - ESPN



ESPN Features: SC Featured: A League of Her Own - ESPN



Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel - HBO



The Black 14: Wyoming Football 1969 - CBS Sports Networks



VICE World of Sports Rivals - HBO







Variety/Talk Show



Desus & Mero - VICELAND



George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C. - HBO



Jerrod Carmichael: 8 - HBO



StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson - National Geographic



Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Bravo