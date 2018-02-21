Trending

HBO Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

HBO garnered the most 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards for the third year in a row, the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications announced Wednesday.

HBO drew 16 Vision Awards nominations to top a contingent of 31 networks gaining awards recognition, according to the diversity organization. ABC and Starz followed with seven nominations each, with ESPN close behind with six Vision Awards nods, said NAMIC.

The 25th annual Vision Awards recognize original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.

The NAMIC Vision Awards winners will be announced at NewBay Media’s Multicultural TV Summit on April 3.

Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and Power garnered three nominations to top all shows, according to NAMIC. Power will go up against ABC’s Shonda Rhimes-produced Thursday night lineup of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder, as well as ABC's American Crime and CBS’s Code Black for best drama series.

On the comedy series front, last year’s winner Insecure (HBO) will look to repeat against fellow HBO series Ballers; black-ish (ABC); Marlon (NBC) and Master of None (Netflix).

"For 25 years, NAMIC has been proudly recognizing achievements in multicultural programming," said Eglon E. Simons, president and CEO, NAMIC in a statement. "We celebrate this year's nominees and encourage their work advancing diversity on screen and behind-the-scenes."

The complete list of 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees:


Animation

Explosion Jones - El Rey Network

Through the Woods - The Fred Rogers Company/Curious World



Best Performance – Comedy

Erica Ash: Survivor’s Remorse - Starz

J.B. Smoove: Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO

Lena Waithe: Master of None - Universal Television/Netflix

Mindy Kaling: The Mindy Project - Universal Television/Hulu

Robert Wu: Survivor’s Remorse - Starz

RonReaco Lee: Survivor’s Remorse – Starz



Best Performance – Drama

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: Power - Starz

Jennifer Lopez: Shades of Blue - Universal Television

Michael Rainey, Jr.: Power - Starz

Oprah Winfrey: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - HBO

Orlando Jones: American Gods - Starz



Children’s

Doc McStuffins - Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor - Disney Junior

Nella the Princess Knight - Nickelodeon

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special - HBO

Top Chef Junior - Universal Kids



Comedy

Ballers - HBO

black-ish - ABC

Insecure - HBO

Marlon - Universal Television/NBC

Master of None - Universal Television/Netflix

The Mayor - ABC



Digital Media – Long Form

McDonald’s People Behind the People - Comcast Spotlight/TV One

This Is Sex with Lisa Ling - CNN

Deported - NBC Asian America



Digital Media – Short Form

30 for 30 Shorts: 24 Strong - ESPN

Christine’s Story: Raising Awareness About Domestic Violence - NBC Asian American

Local, USA: K-Town ’92: Reporters - World Channel

My Motto: Veterans Edition - Myx TV

The NBC Latino 20 - NBC Latino



Documentary

30 for 30: Celtics vs Lakers: The Best of Enemies - ESPN

Baltimore Rising - HBO

Indivisible - Fuse

Rock and a Hard Place - HBO

Whitney. “Can I Be Me” - Showtime

The 44th President: In His Own Words - HISTORY



Drama

American Crime - ABC

Code Black - ABC

Grey’s Anatomy - ABC

How to Get Away with Murder - ABC

Power - Starz

Scandal - ABC



Foreign Language

Niños en la Frontera - Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic

Pusong Pinoy Sa Amerika: From Deported to Supported - GMA Network



Lifestyle

Flipping Virgins - HGTV

Fluffy’s Food Adventure - Fuse

Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel

Patti LaBelle’s Place – Cooking Channel

Social Fabric -- Fuse/Red Bull

Wear I’m From - NBC Asian America



News/Informational

CNN Special Projects: Turning Points - CNN

NewsOne Now - TV One

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman - National Geographic

VICE News Tonight: Trump Chicago Gangs - HBO



Original Movie or Special

Beaches - Lifetime

Flint - Lifetime

J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only - HBO

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - HBO

The New Edition Story - BET Networks



Reality

Braxton Family Values - WE tv

ESPN Features - Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams with Common - ESPN

Last Chance High - VICELAND

Mary Mary - WE tv

Rickey Smiley for Real - TV One



Reality – Social Issues

ESPN Features - SC Featured: Legacy of the ’97 Masters - ESPN

RISE - VICELAND

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell - CNN

VICE: Black and Blue - HBO

VICE News Tonight: “Nobody Kill Anybody” Baltimore Calls for Weekend Ceasefire - HBO



Sports

E60: Underdog - ESPN

ESPN Features: SC Featured: A League of Her Own - ESPN

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel - HBO

The Black 14: Wyoming Football 1969 - CBS Sports Networks

VICE World of Sports Rivals - HBO



Variety/Talk Show

Desus & Mero - VICELAND

George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C. - HBO

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 - HBO

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson - National Geographic

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Bravo