HBO Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

HBO earned the lion’s share of NAMIC Vision Awards nominations, the diversity organization announced Friday.

The pay-TV service drew 10 nominations for the 20th annual Vision Awards, which recognize multiethnic and cross-cultural television programming that depicts the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and best reflects the diversity of the global viewing audience. ESPN, Al Jazeera Networks, CNN and OWN/Harpo Studios drew four nominations, while Nick at Nite, Disney Channel, Discovery En Espanol, HLN, Lifetime, Mun2, Nickelodeon, and TV One drew multiple nods. Overall 30 networks generated 66 nominations for Vision Awards in 17 different categories, according to the organization.

Nick at Nite’s freshman comedy series Instant Mom earned an industry-high three nominations, including Best Performance in a Comedy nods for series co-stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Michael Boatman.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.