HBO Tops Critics' Choice TV Awards Nominations

HBO garnered the lion's share of Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations announced Wednesday by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA).

HBO earned 21 nominations, followed by FX which garnered 19, according to the BTJA. FX's American Horror Story (pictured) earned a cable industry-high 19 nominations and tied with CBS' Big Bang Theory for the most nominated series on television.

Actress and stand-up comedian Retta (Parks and Recreation) will host the third annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, which will be held June 10 in Beverly Hills and will be webcast live via UStream.

