HBO to Bring Back ‘Ballers,’ ‘Insecure’ in August

HBO will look to heat up its summer programming lineup with the August returns of scripted series Ballers and Insecure.

The sports-themed dramedy Ballers, which stars Dwayne Johnson and follows the lives of former and current football players, will return for its fourth season on Aug. 12, according to the network.

Following Ballers will be the third season debut of HBO’s Issa Rae-starrer Insecure. The comedy series will continue to follow the friendship of two black women as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences, HBO said.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S95VXglrKDI[/embed]