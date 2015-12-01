HBO Taps Peter Nelson as Executive VP, HBO Sports

HBO has tapped Peter Nelson to lead the network’s sports department, upping him to executive VP of HBO Sports. He will report to Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming.

Nelson joined HBO Sports in 2011 and served as VP of programming for HBO Sports since 2013.

Nelson replaces Ken Hershman, who announced in October he would step down as president of HBO Sports.

He will oversee the HBO Sports portfolio, which includes HBO Pay-Per-View boxing, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, the documentary team, The Fight Game With Jim Lampley, Hard Knocks and 24/7.

“Peter Nelson is the ideal choice to spearhead our groundbreaking programming initiatives as well as our commitment to world class boxing, which have made HBO Sports an acclaimed franchise for the network,” said Lombardo. “He has a comprehensive understanding of boxing, a key programming staple for our subscribers for more than four decades. We enjoyed a terrific 2015 season and can’t wait to present the best collection of fighters in the world on our platforms in the new year.”

Earlier this year, HBO signed former ESPN star Bill Simmons to a multiplatform deal.