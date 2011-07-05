HBO Takes Swing at Jeter Documentary

HBO will team with Major League Baseball Productions to develop a one-hour documentary chronicling New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter's run toward 3,000 career hits.

The documentary, Derek Jeter 3K will take viewers behind the scenes both at and away from the ballpark as the popular player moves toward the esteemed baseball mark, according to HBO officials. The documentary wll include footage from Jeter's recent rehabilitation stint from a calf injury, according to HBO officials.

The special will debut on HBO a few weeks after the milestone is reached, the network said.

