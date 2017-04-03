HBO Tackles Renewal of ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO Sports on Monday teamed with NFL Media and NFL Films to announce a long-term extension of the Emmy-winning sports reality series Hard Knocks.

The series, which provides all-access coverage of a National Football League team’s pre-season training camp, will return for its 12th edition Aug. 8, said network officials.

“The Hard Knocks franchise continues to thrive as the preeminent sports reality series,” said Peter Nelson, executive VP of HBO Sports in a statement. “The partnership between HBO, the NFL and its teams, along with NFL Films, has consistently produced unrivaled and groundbreaking television programming. We are thrilled that HBO will remain the series’ home.”



