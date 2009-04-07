HBO Sports Orders Ted Williams Doc

Marking the 70th anniversary of his rookie season, HBO Sports has ordered a documentary exploring the life of Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams. The Kid: The Life and Death of Ted Williams, will premiere on HBO Wednesday, July 15, the day after the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Among those interviewed for the special are former President George H.W. Bush, baseball greats Bobby Doerr, Bob Feller and Tony Gwynn, recent HBO addition Joe Buck, Ted Williams nephew who shares a name with the legendary outfielder and a number of baseball writers, among others.

"The life story of Ted Williams is a fascinating tale of courage, triumph and redemption," said HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg, announcing the film. "He was a larger-than-life baseball icon and war hero whose complex personal saga and relationship with the city of Boston took many turns. This will be a compelling story."

HBO Sports is no stranger to baseball documentaries. In 1991 it won a Peabody (the first of seven) for When It Was a Game, and it has won Emmy Awards for the 2003 doc Curse of The Bambino and 2007's Brooklyn Dodgers: The Ghosts of Flatbush.

